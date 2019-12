Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW)-- Two Dayton police officers were dragged by a car for more than 50 yards Tuesday evening.

The two officers were responding to an unrelated call when a driver tried to hit them, police said. The suspects got away and were found a short time later.

Police said the officers tried to arrest them and that's when they were dragged.

One officer suffered road rash and the other was not hurt.

The suspects remain on the loose.