Watch: Wrong-Way driver hits RTA bus

It happened last month on the Shoreway in Cleveland near the West 28th ramp.

Video just released to the I-TEAM shows the collision.

The bus driver said he was traveling in the middle lane near the West 28th on-ramp. The video shows a car getting on the highway and making a U-turn to go the wrong way. You hear horns honking and then a thud.

The bus driver told police the driver then kept going the wrong way leaving the scene.

A report shows a Cleveland police officer got a license plate although officers could not stop the car.

RTA police followed up with their own investigation and are planning to file traffic citations against a Lake County woman.

The bus did not have any passengers on board at the time of the crash.