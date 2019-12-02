Watch: Wrong-Way driver hits RTA bus

Posted 10:30 am, December 2, 2019, by
Data pix.
CLEVELAND-THE FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video showing what happened when a wrong-way driver hit an RTA bus head-on, and records show investigators have now identified the driver.

It happened last month on the Shoreway in Cleveland near the West 28th ramp.

Video just released to the I-TEAM shows the collision.

The bus driver said he was traveling in the middle lane near the West 28th on-ramp. The video shows a car getting on the highway and making a U-turn to go the wrong way. You hear horns honking and then a thud.

The bus driver told police the driver then kept going the wrong way leaving the scene.

A report shows a Cleveland police officer got a license plate although officers could not stop the car.

RTA police followed up with their own investigation and are planning to file traffic citations against a Lake County woman.

The bus did not have any passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.486071 by -81.707469.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.