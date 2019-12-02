Live video: Vigil for 19-year-old killed outside Cleveland nightclub

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Family and friends will hold a vigil Monday night for 19-year-old Catera Fowler.

The young woman was shot and killed outside the Legacy Entertainment Complex, located at Union Avenue and East 103rd Street in Cleveland, earlier Sunday morning.

Cleveland police said there was a fight inside the nightclub so security ordered everyone out. The suspect was spotted shooting towards the club as he ran from the scene, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken into police custody.

Fowler leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

