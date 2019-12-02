Severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping in Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - The Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) has received notification from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) of one probable case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping in a male in Lake County.

According to a press release, ODH reports that as of November 26, there are 68 confirmed cases in Ohio of people who have severe pulmonary illness following vaping.

An additional 28 illness reports are under investigation.

Currently, no deaths have been reported in Ohio.

The majority of Ohio’s confirmed cases have reported using illicit THC products, according to the Lake County Health Department.

The CDC says vitamin E acetate has been found in samples collected from the lungs of affected patients.

Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive, typically as a thickening agent in THC vaping products.

More information here.