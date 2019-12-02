LIVE: Sentencing underway for man guilty of murder after failed suicide attempt caused deadly crash

Posted 7:42 am, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25AM, December 2, 2019

Live Video
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A 40-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of causing a deadly crash.

Michael Davis, 40, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Lake County Common Pleas Court.  Davis could be sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years.

*********See video from the scene in the video above***********

Davis was convicted last week of several charges, including murder and felonious assault.

Police say Davis drove his car into oncoming traffic, as he tried to commit suicide, on July 4, 2017, in Willoughby Hills.

According to police, Davis caused the crash that killed  Gregory Morawski, 26, of Eastlake, and severely injured Morawski’s fiancé.

Data pix.
Google Map for coordinates 41.724488 by -81.245657.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.