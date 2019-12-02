LIVE: Sentencing underway for man guilty of murder after failed suicide attempt caused deadly crash



PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A 40-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of causing a deadly crash.

Michael Davis, 40, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Lake County Common Pleas Court. Davis could be sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years.

*********See video from the scene in the video above***********

Davis was convicted last week of several charges, including murder and felonious assault.

Police say Davis drove his car into oncoming traffic, as he tried to commit suicide, on July 4, 2017, in Willoughby Hills.

According to police, Davis caused the crash that killed Gregory Morawski, 26, of Eastlake, and severely injured Morawski’s fiancé.

