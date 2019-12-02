School officer shoots armed Wisconsin student in classroom

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin- (CNN) — A school resource officer on Monday shot an armed 17-year-old at a high school classroom in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a Milwaukee suburb, police said.

The suspect is in stable condition, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters. There we no other injuries in the incident at Waukesha South High School.

The officer had rushed to a classroom after a student saw a classmate with a handgun, authorities said.

Other officers responded and attempted to start a dialogue with the suspect, Jack said. When the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets and ignored the officers, the suspect removed the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, he said.

The resource officer fired, striking the suspect. Medical attention was administered, students were evacuated and the school was placed on lockdown, Jack said.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

School district Superintendent Todd Gray said, “This is a superintendent’s worst nightmare,” during a news conference.