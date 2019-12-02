Quiet and cloudy Tuesday; Chance of snow Wednesday

Posted 10:18 pm, December 2, 2019
Data pix.

We can expect a cloudy, quiet Tuesday. A few flurries or light show showers may fire up late in the day, but accumulations beyond a dusting are not expected. There is a higher probability that snow will come down Wednesday once a weak trough irritates the atmosphere. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 30s to around 40°.

After a handful of dry days, the next precip to fall on our heads will be in liquid form. Rain showers late on Sunday will be accompanied by temperatures in the 50s.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

