× Person in custody in shooting death of 73-year-old laundromat employee

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Maple Heights police have a person in custody in connection with an overnight shooting that killed a laundromat employee.

Police said 73-year-old Dave Brown was shot and killed just outside the entrance to Wash-N-Dry Laundromat. Officers responded to the Broadway Avenue business around 12:50 a.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing seven gunshots and found Brown dead.

Investigators said Brown and his killer got into an argument before the shooting, and the shooter got away. Police later took a person of interest into custody, but charges have not yet been filed.

“There’s no words, there’s nothing to say. There’s nothing to say for someone to take someone’s life in this manner,” said Pandora Prince, Brown’s sister-in-law.

Prince said Brown was a retired veteran who worked the night shift at the laundromat part-time to “get out of the house.” Brown and his wife lived across the street from the business.

“Senseless. There was no need to take his life. If you needed something, he would have gave it to you. He would’ve just handed it over to you,” Prince said.

Police haven’t yet revealed a possible motive or said whether the victim knew the shooter.

Octavia Beal owns Short Stop Upholstery across the street from the laundromat. She was Brown’s landlord and said he often kept an eye on her business.

“Just kind of shocked, wondering what happened, why it happened,” Beale said. “He was a really nice person.”

Brown’s family is calling for justice in his murder.

“Justice will be served,” Prince said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

41.413702 -81.568447