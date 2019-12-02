× Mystery Oreo revealed as churro flavored creme

The cookie case has been cracked! Oreo on Monday revealed its Mystery Oreo is churro-flavored creme.

“Nice work, super-sleuths 🔍 We have notified the winner directly,” the cookie company wrote on Instagram.

Oreo told PEOPLE, “Churro is becoming an increasingly popular flavor trend in the U.S., which made it the perfect, playful Mystery OREO flavor to surprise fans.” Other top guesses from fans, according to Oreo: funnel cake, graham cracker, and gingerbread.

The winner is reportedly getting a $50,000 cash prize.

For the rest of us — Oreo said the new flavor should be available nationwide.

**Check out a video about a past Oreo mystery flavor, below… Fruity Pebbles!**