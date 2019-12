Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Every day, thousands of people go missing. FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to reunite the missing in Northeast Ohio with their families.

William Sopher, 17, was last seen on November 18 in Euclid.

William is 5'9" and 185 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see William, please call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at 216-348-4232.

