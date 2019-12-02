Man found shot to death in doorway of Maple Heights laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - Police in Maple Heights are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in the doorway of a laundromat.

Police responded to the 16000 block of Broadway Ave. Monday just before 1 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police combed the area for evidence and taped off the parking lot, where evidence markers showed several shell casings.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

The victim has not been identified.

Police interviewed several people at the scene.

