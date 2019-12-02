Man accused of abducting 15-year-old girl in Pennsylvania killed by officers

Samara Derwin (left) and Jordan Oliver (right) Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say officers killed a 20-year-old man who they say stole a police vehicle and abducted a 15-year-old girl.

Citing a news release, PennLive.com reports state police used “deadly force” against Jordan Patrick Oliver late Sunday.

The release says Oliver was holding 15-year-old Samara Derwin hostage in a wooded area in Luzerne County. She was unharmed.

Police say Oliver initially held the teen at knifepoint Sunday afternoon at Nanticoke High School. She escaped and was placed in a Nanticoke police cruiser as officers tried to arrest Oliver. But Oliver sprayed mace during a struggle and fled with the marked cruiser and girl. An Amber Alert issued Sunday has been canceled.

Multiple police departments and a state police special response unit responded to the wooded area.

The release didn’t include further details.

