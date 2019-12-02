‘Is Coach Kitchens in trouble?’ Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt weighs in on disappointing season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - For a team filled with talent, the Cleveland Browns look like a team that can't figure it out.

The Browns lost to the Steelers Sunday 13-20 with Pittsburgh's third string quarterback at the helm.

Week after week, Browns fans are wondering who is going to show up on the field.

Coach Kitchens said Sunday, the team played like they planned.

"We played the game we wanted to play. We just need to finish some of those drives, make the plays when they're down there," Kitchens said in the postgame.

But it looked like the Browns had an offensive line that couldn't protect their quarterback.

Baker Mayfield rushed off the field at the end of the first half and returned with his throwing hand in a protective glove.

The Browns described the injury as a bruise.

The Browns also failed to utilize star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

OBJ finished with 29 receiving yards on three catches.

According to ESPN, Odell has finished six straight games without reaching 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

Nothing about it looked like the game any team wanted to play.

Pittsburgh put a fork in Cleveland's season Sunday.

Former Browns RB Greg Pruitt weighed on Monday morning on FOX 8.

"Is Coach Kitchens in trouble?" Wayne Dawson asked.

"That's hard to say. It's been disappointing," Pruitt responded.

"When the upstairs is disappointed, then that's a possibility. We got a young team, and we just gotta learn how to win the football games. We gotta show up and play."

"Do you think we have the right talent?" Stacey Frey asked.

Pruitt says we have too much talent and no one has figured out how to make it work.

So who is to blame? Pruitt says it starts at the top.

"I think everybody's at fault, head coach and offensive coordinator."

The Browns now fall to 5-7 and sit third in the AFC North.

Cleveland hosts the Bengals Sunday.

The Bengals are coming off their first win of the season.

