‘Full of love’: Viral cat Lil Bub passes away at age of 8

The viral cat known as Lil Bub unexpectedly passed away in her sleep at the age of eight on Dec. 1, according to her Facebook page.

Lil Bub, who had several genetic mutations, was known for her appearance, with big eyes and a little tongue that always stuck out. She was also very small.

The post states:

“I have always been fully transparent about BUB’s health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves.”

Lil Bub had more than three million Facebook followers and 2.3 million Instagram followers.

According to the Facebook post, Lil Bub helped start a national fund for special needs pets and was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research. She also helped raise more than $700,000 for animals in need.

She was recently in Cleveland for a fundraiser benefiting Tails from the City.