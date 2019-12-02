Freddie Kitchens says Baker Mayfield should be fine to play this week

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens spoke out Monday, a day after the team lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

With Sunday’s loss, the Browns fell to 5-7 and sit third in the AFC North.

The game was billed as a rematch to the Nov. 14 Cleveland win that ended with an on-field brawl.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game just before halftime on Sunday. He hit his thumb on the face mask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree.

Mayfield was on the sidelines with a glove on his throwing hand and fist bumping teammates to start the second half before getting back in the game.

After the loss, he said X-rays were negative. Mayfield said he expected to play next weekend against the Bengals.

Kitchens on Monday said he thought Mayfield would be just fine to play this week.

The other talked-about story after Sunday’s game was Kitchens spotted wearing the ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ shirt on Friday.

“Listen, the t-shirt didn’t have anything to do with us…I wore a t-shirt, I wore a jacket with it. My daughters wanted me to wear the shirt and I’d wear it again. And I put a t-shirt on, I covered it with a jacket and I took a picture with a fan. That was as simple as that,” Kitchens said.

Some Steelers players called the Browns coach’s decision to wear the shirt unprofessional.

On Monday, Kitchens said he’s done talking about the T-shirt. “It is what it is.” Kitchens said the Steelers were motivated by more than just a shirt.

When Kitchens was asked if he’s worried about his job, he said, “No, I’m not.”

