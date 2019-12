Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Singing Angels are considered Cleveland's musical 'good will ambassadors' and have been entertaining audiences since 1964. The Singing Angels have performed in 34 countries including Russia, China and Germany and performed at The White House four times.

Auditions for new members happens in January. Click here for more information about The Singing Angels.

