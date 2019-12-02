Elyria police: Teen arrested in connection with shooting death was friends with 17-year-old victim

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police have identified a teen who was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

17-year-old Brandon Bruce died when he was shot in the face in the 100 block of Furnace St.

Police say he was visiting the home at the time.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:40 a.m.

According to a press release, multiple people were interviewed by detectives.

Police say another 17-year-old has been charged with tampering with evidence with a gun specification.

Police say the victim and the teen who was arrested were friends.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The juvenile is being held at the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Home.