Dru Joyce Classic basketball tournament to be hosted at I-X Center in spring 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland’s I-X Center will host the Dru Joyce Classic basketball tournament in April of 2020.

Set for April 24 – 26, the tournament is expected to bring 500 teams and 25,000 spectators to Cleveland.

The event was previously hosted in Akron, where it took 30 venues to give everyone a place to play.

This move will mean the tournament is hosted under one roof.

“The Dru Joyce Classic is excited to partner with Greater Cleveland Sports Commission in bringing our destination travel basketball event to the I-X Center,” said Dru Joyce, Tournament Director, NEOBasketball Association. “We believe this event will rival all under one roof basketball tournaments in the country.”

“Cleveland has a strong line up of sporting events coming to the city over the next few years, such as the 2021 NFL Draft, 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend and 2024 Women’s Final Four; I’m excited this event is one of them,” said Devin Joyce, CEO Passion8 Event Management, LLC.

