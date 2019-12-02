Dash camera shows crews rush to help Macedonia officer hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW)-- Macedonia police released dash camera video of the moments an officer was struck while investigating a crash.

The video showed Officer Brandon Heisler turn around on East Aurora Road to investigate an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Then, the fire department arrived to and police blocked several lanes. The video from the officer's cruiser showed him get out and approach the initial accident.

Investigators said after he went behind his cruiser, a 67-year-old Stow woman struck him with her vehicle. It happened out of the camera's view.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident, said they believe the woman was distracted, perhaps by the flashing emergency lights. She's charged with failing to stay in a marked lane, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle with its lights on.

The video also showed officers rush to help Heisler.

"It's important that people are really paying attention to police, fire and emergency personnel on the side of the road, or doing something, to please use caution. Especially, if they're out on foot. We don't want something like this to happen again," said Inspector Bill Holland.

Heisler is recovering at home, but in a post on social media, he said he will have surgery on his ankle this week.