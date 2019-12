Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - Throughout the month of December, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute volunteers as Cleveland's Own.

Bill Burkley is a Vietnam Veteran who volunteers at the Donna Smallwood Center on Aging in Parma.

The center provides adult leisure time activities for persons 55 and older.

Bill is also an active marathon runner.

Submit your nomination here.