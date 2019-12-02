Cleveland police find dog taken during carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cleveland Division of Police found a missing dog that was taken during a carjacking last week.

Michael Reed said he walked out of Cleveland Deli and Beverage on West 150th Street on Wednesday and saw a man waiting near his car. The suspect demanded the keys while Reed begged to get his dog out of the vehicle. Reed said the man pulled out a gun, then drove off with the pup still inside.

East Cleveland police said they later recovered the car and arrested a suspect, but there were no signs of Franz the dog.

On Monday, Reed shared the good news that Franz had been located. He said the suspect eventually told officers where to find the dog.

No word yet if the pair have been reunited.