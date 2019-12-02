× Cleveland opts out of Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban… for now

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland decided to opt out of Cuyahoga County’s ban on plastic bags during the council meeting Monday night.

The county’s ban on one-time use plastic bags starts on Jan. 1.

On Monday, Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley approved a temporary exemption for stores in the city. The ordinance also set up a group to study ways to reduce the use of disposable bags without hurting businesses. If council does not come up with its own legislation by June 1, 2020, the county’s ban will go into effect.

The city of Brooklyn already passed an ordinance making its stores exempt. Brooklyn requires stores larger than 30,000 square feet provide collection bins for disposable plastic bags.

According to Cuyahoga County’s ordinance, the “disposable plastic bag” ban will apply to bags made from “either non-compostable plastic or compostable plastic provided by retail establishment to a customer at point of sale for the purpose of transporting purchased items.”

The ordinance includes a written warning for first offenses, followed by a $100 fine then a $500 fine for second and third offenses, respectively. The fines would be imposed against the retailers and be enforced by the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs.

The ban does not apply to the following:

bag the customer brought with them

newspaper bag

bag provided by a pharmacist that contains a prescription drug

bag used to package bulk item or to contain or wrap a perishable item such as meat, fish, produce, backed goods or flowers

bag that a restaurant gives a customer to take prepared or leftover food or drink from the restaurant

bag intended for use as a dry cleaning, garbage, or yard waste bag

pre-packaged bags used for the collection of pet waste

non-permitted paper bags or permitted paper bags

bags provided to the consumer for the purpose of transporting a partially consumed bottle of wine pursuant to Section 4301.62(E) of the Ohio Revised Code

bag provided at curbside pickup or point of delivery

