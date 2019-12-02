Cleveland Indians announce flexible Tribe six packs for 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for a look at the snow removal at Progressive Field on Opening Day 2019.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The Cleveland Indians announced Monday a new flexible Tribe Six Pack that allow fans to pick their six games from the top promotions of the 2020 season.

Available games are divided into six groups, and fans can select one game from each group with seating locations around the ballpark.

Games include Friday, Saturday, Sunday and day games throughout the season including those featuring fireworks, Sugardale dollar dogs, and promotional items like bobbleheads and jerseys.

The first 1,000 fans to purchase a 2020 Tribe Six Pack will get priority access to 2020 Opening Day tickets (limit two Opening Day tickets per account), and the first 500 get an exclusive vintage bobblehead.

Tribe Six Pack options include the following 2020 dates:

• Sunday, March 29 vs. Detroit (Opening Weekend)

• Friday, May 1 vs. San Francisco (Sugardale dollar dogs)

• Friday, May 15 vs. Minnesota (promotional item, fireworks, Sugardale dollar dogs)

• Saturday, July 2 vs. Houston (promotional item)

• Saturday, August 15 vs. Seattle (jersey or bobblehead, Rock n’ Blast)

• Friday, August 28 vs. New York-AL (fireworks, Sugardale dollar dogs)

You can get your tickets here.