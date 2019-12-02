× Cleveland Heights police searching for man wanted for attempted murder

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- Police are asking for your help in finding a man wanted for attempted murder.

A warrant for Tyrell Jackson has been issued in connection to an incident that took place November 29 on Staunton Road.

Police say during the course of a verbal argument, Jackson brutally attacked a woman. Jackson fled prior to police arriving.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone who knows where the suspect is located is asked to contact Capt. Chris Britton at Cleveland Heights or call Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.