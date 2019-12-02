Cancellations begin impacting Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as winter weather slams both coasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW/AP) – The weather isn’t causing major problems in Northeast Ohio, but we are feeling the impact of big storms that are impacting both the east and west coast.

Some delays and cancellations began rolling in Monday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

That’s because of weather in other areas, especially the Northeast.

Nationwide, hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

Airports with the most canceled flights include San Francisco and Newark, New Jersey, according to FlightAware.

Wind and rain are causing some arriving flights at San Francisco to be delayed an average of 4 1/2 hours.

 

The Federal Aviation Administration said some flights heading to Newark are being delayed by an average of more than 2 1/2 hours.

By Tuesday, 18 inches of snow is expected in New England.

