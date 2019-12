Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) - Akron police say they've arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in the 800 block of Cordova Ave.

Officers found 64-year-old Melvin Peters dead at the home.

He had a gunshot wound to the back.

Police say 27-year-old Donnell Lawson has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Police say he is the victim's nephew and admitted the killing to police.