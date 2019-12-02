African Safari Wildlife Park will close until spring following fire that killed 10 animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) - After a devastating barn fire that killed 10 animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, the park has decided to close for the winter season.

"With your care and support, we will recover from this crisis and look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Wildlife Park again in early Spring, 2020," the park wrote on its Facebook page.

According to the park, a cause of the fire has not been determined.

Three giraffes, three bongos, three red river hogs and a springbok died when a fire broke out in a barn on the property Thursday.

