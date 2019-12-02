× 15-year-old girl found safe after reported abduction in Pennsylvania

NANTICOKE, Pennsylvania (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police have found a 15-year-old girl who was reported abducted by a man who stole a police vehicle.

Police say Samara Derwin was reported missing Sunday and believed to be abducted by 20-year-old Jordan Oliver.

Oliver reportedly had her at knifepoint before putting her in a police cruiser and driving away from Nanticoke High School.

A police spokesman at the Wyoming barracks said just before midnight that she was found safe and no arrests have been made. An Amber Alert was canceled.

Further details haven’t been released.

Police did not confirm the suspect and the girl knew each other, but there is evidence the two may have been in a relationship.