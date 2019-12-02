15-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old boy at birthday party in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy.

Ty'Shaun Taylor was shot at a birthday party on East 97th Street November 23.

Police, at the time, said Ty'Shaun was shot in an apartment and then carried outside to Chester Avenue by two other juveniles as they tried to flag down help.

According to the complaint, the 15-year-old suspect "did recklessly cause the death" of Ty'Shaun.

Ty'Shaun, who was a student at Chambers Elementary, was laid to rest Saturday.

