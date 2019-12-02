11-year-old Beachwood boy honored for translating to paramedics after classmate fell ill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW)-- Faisal Alazawi of Beachwood is not your typical 11 year old.

“It’s a feeling that I am used to. Not panic, just focus,” Alazawi said.

That composure was evident when this sixth grader helped a friend with a medical emergency two weeks ago.

“I was on the school bus and while kids were getting off, they noticed he had passed out,” Alazawi said.

His friend, a fellow sixth grader, had regained consciousness by the time paramedics arrived. However, Alazawi stayed on the bus because he knew his friend did not speak English.

“I was like when a person needs help, I have to help them. Because who else could help? I was the only person who had a telephone and could speak Arabic,” Alazawi said.

According to police, Alazawi was instrumental to first responders during the crisis.

“He was juggling multiple cell phones so that school officials could contact the patient’s parents. He further assisted fire and police to render first aid to the patient,” said Police Chief Gary Haba.

“They would have had to bring a translator, and then ask his sister what their number is and their mom would have been worried sick about them because they weren’t home yet. It would have been hard,” Alazawi said.

According to police, Alazawi’s only concern was letting his mom know where he was and why he was late getting home.