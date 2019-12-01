Watch: Baker Mayfield talks after lose to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns failed to get a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges on Sunday.

The Browns now fall to 5-7 and sit third in the AFC North.

The game was billed as a rematch to the Nov. 14 Cleveland win that ended with an on-field brawl. But miscues on offense and a depleted defense held the Browns back.

Cleveland quickly put up a field and touchdown, then Pittsburgh scored 20 unanswered points.

There was a flash of hope in the fourth quarter following a Browns field goal and a turnover. But Cleveland couldn’t finish the drive.

The Browns have not swept the Steelers in a season since 1988 and have not won in the Steel City since 2003.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here