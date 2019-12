Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pennstylvania (WJW) - Cleveland Browns fans are making sure their team hears and sees their support.

Tailgates will travel and plenty did Sunday.

Our FOX 8 crews snapped a lot of fans showing their Cleveland pride.

Are you at the game or showing your support from home?

Send us your pics by clicking 'Submit your photo' below or you can email us at tips@fox8.com.

40.440625 -79.995886