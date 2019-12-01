Terry Glenn Jr., son of late Ohio State, Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Terry Glenn Jr., the son of the late Ohio State and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, was found dead at his home in Columbus on Thursday from an apparent accidental drug overdose, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Glenn Jr., 22, was with his family on Thanksgiving Day when he was found unresponsive in a bathroom, according to the newspaper.

His father Terry Glenn was killed in a car crash on Nov. 20, 2017 in Irving, Texas.

Glenn Sr. played for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1995.

