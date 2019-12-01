Scattered showers Sunday evening, possibly turning into wintry mix overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Thunder, heavy rain mixing with sleet and gusty winds are moving across Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures will fall back into the low 40s at dinnertime. Scattered showers are expected to continue through 10 p.m.

A wintry mix is on tap Sunday night into Monday. Small accumulations are possible by daybreak with general amounts less than 1″. Those in the snow belt could get up to 2″.

Lake effect snow develops Monday afternoon; an additional inch is possible. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

