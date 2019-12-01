Rivals rematch: Browns looking to sweep Steelers, win in Pittsburgh for 1st time in 16 seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are looking to complete a season-sweep of the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Sunday's game is expected to be a hot rematch. The Browns-Steelers rivalry is one of the most storied rivalries in the NFL and after the on-field brawl during their last game some people expect the game could be more intense than usual.

The Browns haven’t swept the Steelers in a season since 1988. The Browns have a 15-game losing streak in Pittsburgh and haven't won there since 2003.

If they have any chance to make the playoffs, they have to do what they haven't done in 16 seasons: win in Pittsburgh. And, they'll have to do it without two key starters.

Browns starting left offensive tackle Greg Robinson is still in concussion protocol and questionable for Sunday’s pivotal game in Pittsburgh. Robinson didn't practice again on Friday. He started in 10 of Cleveland's 11 games and last played in the win over Miami.

Justin McCray will likely start in Robinson's place. The third year lineman started against the Patriots, after Robinson was benched. Kendall Lamm could also get some snaps at left tackle.

Free safety Damarious Randall will also miss Sunday's game, but not due to injury.

The Browns have only said that Randall did not make the trip to Pittsburgh because of a "coach's decision."

Sources say Freddie Kitchens decided to bench Randall because of something that happened during preparation this week. Randall was also ejected from the Browns win over the Steelers two weeks ago, after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The team may have defensive end Olivier Vernon back. He missed the past three games with a sprained knee and is also questionable for return.

Cleveland's defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is back on the active roster following a one-game suspension for his involvement in the brawl at the previous Browns-Steelers game. Ogunjobi was disciplined by the NFL for shoving Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the November 14 incident.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin named Devlin "Duck" Hodges as their starter against the Browns. Hodges took over in the third quarter for Rudolph, during their win in Cincinnati.

Rudolph threw four interceptions in their loss in Cleveland two weeks ago before the end-of-game fight.

And while Cleveland won 21-7 in the Thursday Night Football game against Pittsburgh, they lost defensive end Myles Garrett indefinitely in response to the on-field fight at the end of the game.

The Browns enter the rematch on a three-game winning streak.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field.

