× Rivalry reignited: Browns look to sweep Steelers for first time since 1988

PITTSBURGH (WJW)– Last month’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers reignited a dormant rivalry. The Browns got the W, but lost star defensive end Myles Garrett for the season in a on-field brawl in the final seconds.

Since Nov. 14, fans on each side have been pointing fingers. It’s safe to say both teams will be carrying a grudge into Sunday’s rematch, as they continue to claw to stay in playoff contention.

The lineup for the Steelers will look a little different: Center Maurkice Pouncey is serving a two-game suspension for his role in the fight and quarterback Mason Rudolph has been benched in place of Devlin Hodges.

Here’s a not-so-fun fact: The Browns haven’t swept the Steelers in a season since 1988. Cleveland has 15-game losing streak in Pittsburgh and hasn’t won in the Steel City since 2003.

Inactives for Sunday’s game:

#10 WR Taywan Taylor

#22 S Eric Murray

#23 S Damarious Randall

#50 DE Chris Smith

#78 T Greg Robinson

#79 G Drew Forbes

#86 TE Pharaoh Brown

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here