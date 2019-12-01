Rivalry reignited: Browns look to sweep Steelers for first time since 1988

Posted 12:43 pm, December 1, 2019, by

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks to the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (WJW)– Last month’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers reignited a dormant rivalry. The Browns got the W, but lost star defensive end Myles Garrett for the season in a on-field brawl in the final seconds.

Since Nov. 14, fans on each side have been pointing fingers. It’s safe to say both teams will be carrying a grudge into Sunday’s rematch, as they continue to claw to stay in playoff contention.

The lineup for the Steelers will look a little different: Center Maurkice Pouncey is serving a two-game suspension for his role in the fight and quarterback Mason Rudolph has been benched in place of Devlin Hodges.

Here’s a not-so-fun fact: The Browns haven’t swept the Steelers in a season since 1988. Cleveland has 15-game losing streak in Pittsburgh and hasn’t won in the Steel City since 2003.

Inactives for Sunday’s game:

#10 WR Taywan Taylor
#22 S Eric Murray
#23 S Damarious Randall
#50 DE Chris Smith
#78 T Greg Robinson
#79 G Drew Forbes
#86 TE Pharaoh Brown

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.