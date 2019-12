Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MICHIGAN (WJW) - More than a year after it was approved by voters, recreational marijuana will be sold in Michigan for the first time Sunday.

Only six businesses have been licensed to sell recreational marijuana in Michigan so far.

Most of those locations are in Ann Arbor.

You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana and have a valid state ID or driver’s license.

According to local reports, businesses that are licensed to sell are expecting long lines.