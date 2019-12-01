Rain, thunder and lightning taper off this morning; 50s this afternoon

December 1, 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Rain with thunder and lightning will taper by 9 AM for communities west of I-77, 11 AM east.  We’ll get a break with a dry slot this afternoon.  Brace yourself… 50’s return!  In fact we’ll reach the mid 50’s with sunshine showing up this afternoon.

Another round of scattered showers expected after 2 PM and will continue through the evening.

Browns game-day forecast:  During the game there is a likely chance of scattered rain showers.

A wintry mix on tap Sunday night into Monday.  Lake effect snow develops Monday afternoon.  Small accumulations around possible with general amounts less than 1″.  Stay tuned for the latest updates.

