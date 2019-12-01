Rain, thunder and lightning taper off this morning; 50s this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Rain with thunder and lightning will taper by 9 AM for communities west of I-77, 11 AM east. We’ll get a break with a dry slot this afternoon. Brace yourself… 50’s return! In fact we’ll reach the mid 50’s with sunshine showing up this afternoon.

Another round of scattered showers expected after 2 PM and will continue through the evening.

Browns game-day forecast: During the game there is a likely chance of scattered rain showers.

A wintry mix on tap Sunday night into Monday. Lake effect snow develops Monday afternoon. Small accumulations around possible with general amounts less than 1″. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.