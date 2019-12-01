‘Pittsburgh finished it’: Clothing company sells new shirt following Steelers victory over Browns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJW) — Pittsburgh fans have created a t-shirt of their own.

Cleveland clothing company GV Art and Design produced a "Pittsburgh started it" shirt after Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett got suspended for an on-field brawl with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during their Thursday night match two weeks ago.

The fight escalated when Garrett pulled off Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it.

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens was spotted wearing the "Pittsburgh started it" shirt before Sunday's game that ended in a Browns loss.

Now, the Pittsburgh Clothing Company has issued a response: "Pittsburgh finished it."

The shirt could arguably have a double meaning. It could refer to the Steelers finishing Sunday's game by scoring 20 straight points, as well as the fact that they essentially put an end to the Browns' playoff chances.

"Pittsburgh finished it" shirts are available online, here.