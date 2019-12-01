One in custody following shooting and pursuit in downtown Cleveland

Editor's Note: See the video above for more on an accident involving an officer in Macedonia.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police say one man is in custody following a shooting and pursuit.
Around 1 a.m. at E 13th St and St. Clair Ave., police say an off duty officer saw someone in a vehicle fire several shots.
The officer pursued the vehicle for a short time.
The pursuit was terminated at W 25th and Detroit.
The vehicle crashed at W 45th and Detroit, according to police.
Police say the suspects took off on foot, but officers were able to take one man into custody.
Officers recovered a weapon.
A woman was treated for injuries, according to police.
None of the people involved has been identified.
41.505948 -81.686365