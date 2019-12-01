One in custody following shooting and pursuit in downtown Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police say one man is in custody following a shooting and pursuit.

Around 1 a.m. at E 13th St and St. Clair Ave., police say an off duty officer saw someone in a vehicle fire several shots.

The officer pursued the vehicle for a short time.

The pursuit was terminated at W 25th and Detroit.

The vehicle crashed at W 45th and Detroit, according to police.

Police say the suspects took off on foot, but officers were able to take one man into custody.

Officers recovered a weapon.

A woman was treated for injuries, according to police.

None of the people involved has been identified.