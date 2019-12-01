Monday morning forecast: Windy and chilly with a small chance of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Weather whiplash! After seeing a beautiful Sunday afternoon with sunshine and temps reaching 57° the change is on!

You’ll now be battling some scattered rain showers that will transition into snow showers overnight.We're not looking at much for accumulation but depending on Monday’s chilly temps and winds we could see more snow on the ground.

Wake-up weather: 8 a.m. Monday morning.

A wintry mix is on tap Sunday night into Monday. Small accumulations are possible by daybreak with general amounts less than 1″. Those in the snow belt could get up to 1″. The winds will be out of the north so this means more of an ‘equal opportunity’ Lake Effect snowfall. Either way, it’s looking like little to no accumulation.

Lake effect snow develops Monday afternoon and with an additional inch possible. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Monday’s forecast is a little on the sloppy side: We could see snow or snow mixing with rain winds will continue to be out of the north so it’s sure to be cold.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

