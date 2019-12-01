Michigan man under influence of marijuana crashes into police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On the first day recreational marijuana was sold legally in Michigan, a driver who police say was under the influence of marijuana struck a trooper’s cruiser.

According to Michigan State Police, a 51-year-old man driving a truck struck the cruiser on Interstate 75 around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man was driving too fast for the road conditions at the time and lost control of his vehicle. The truck spun almost 180 degrees before striking the driver’s side of the trooper’s SUV.

Investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of marijuana. He was reportedly arrested and a blood draw was administered.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Police say the pick-up truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Michigan State Police is reminding citizens not to smoke and drive. Similarly to alcohol, those who smoke should use a ride service, designated driver or stay home.

