Macedonia officer requiring surgery after being struck by distracted driver while on-duty

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Macedonia police officer who was struck by a car while investigating a crash will need surgery.

Officer Brandon Heisler responded to a car accident on State Route 82, east of Shepard Road, around 5:25 p.m. Saturday.

Heisler said, in a statement released by the Peninsula Police Department, that the area had been coned off by the fire department when a "driver that was not paying attention" struck him.

He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken ankle.

Heisler says he is currently at home and will hopefully have surgery next week.

He thanks everyone who has reached out to him offering support, especially his fellow officers and the fire department personnel that quickly responded to assist him.

