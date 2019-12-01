Friends remember 19-year-old killed in shooting outside Cleveland nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a young woman dead. Officers say it stemmed from a fight that broke out at a bar on the east side.

A small tribute of balloons and pictures were set up on the 3500 block of East 103rd St. for 19-year-old Catera Fowler.

"She's gonna forever be in my memory. That's my sister. I love that girl," said one of her friends.

The young mother was shot in the head and chest on that street, according to police, later dying at the hospital.

"It's so much killing going on around here every day," said a woman who used to live in the area and still has family there.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out at the Legacy Entertainment Complex around the corner on Union Ave.

"We don't promote violence there. Anytime you come there, you'll be pat-down," said Anthony Adkins who started working at the bar this summer.

Adkins was working there when police say the bar's security ordered everyone to leave.

"When I heard the shots outside, everyone was running. I'm telling everybody, ‘get down, get down,’ and just stay until everything is situated," Adkins said.

Police say a suspect was seen shooting toward the club when Fowler was hit.

According to officers, 26-year-old Eric White Jr. tried to run away with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police say, and then into custody.

"They don't respect the law around here. They do what they want to do when they do it," said a resident.

Fowler's high school friends remembered her leaving to go out hours before she died.

"She just hugged me. She hugged me tight and she said, 'I love you' and she just left," said Daishia Brown.

They say Fowler had a one-year-old daughter and was a free spirit.

"She was always happy. She liked to dance, she loved to dance. She loved her daughter. She was just a happy person," added Brown.

Her loved ones say Fowler was making plans for her life.

"She wanted to be a police officer. She graduated high school," Brown said.

"She's right here and her daughter is going to live on in her name," said a friend.

