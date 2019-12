PITTSBURGH (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game just before halftime on Sunday.

Mayfield hit his thumb on the face mask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree. That brought in backup QB Garrett Gilbert for the final few plays of the half.

Mayfield was on the sidelines with a glove on his throwing hand and fist bumping teammates to start the second half.

He was back under center for the Browns first possession of the third quarter.

