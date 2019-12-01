Authorities investigating after viral video shows men kicking, stomping on deer

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WJW) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating a viral video of two men allegedly kicking and stomping on a deer that was unable to stand.

The Facebook video shows the men abusing the animal after shooting. The deer was alive and appeared to be trying to get away. Due to the graphic nature of the video, FOX 8 has not included it in this article.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the behavior depicted in the video is “reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.”

The incident appears to have occurred on opening day of Pennsylvania’s deer season.

Online posts suggest the men in the video are from Brookville, Pennsylvania, however game commission wardens haven’t yet confirmed this information.

Wardens are actively investigating and ask anyone with information related to the incident to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at 814-432-3187.