Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a 20-year-old man.

According to authorities, Samara Derwin was last seen near Nanticoke High School in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Derwin has blue eyes and brown hair with red highlights. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

She was reportedly abducted by Jordan Oliver, a 20-year-old man believed to be driving a stolen 2014 Ford Interceptor utility Nanticoke police cruiser with Pennsylvania license plate MG5473H-PA.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.