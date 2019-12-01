19-year-old woman killed after fight at Cleveland nightclub

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

According to police, officers responded to the 3500 block of E. 103 for a shots fired call.

They found a woman who had been shot in the head and chest.

The woman died at the hospital.

According to police, it stemmed from a fight that happened inside the Legacy Entertainment Complex on Union Ave.

Police say the suspect in that shooting tried to run but was shot in the leg.

He’s been identified as Eric White, Jr.

The 26-year-old is in police custody.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.