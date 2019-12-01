17-year-old killed, another teen arrested in shooting in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Elyria say a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

According to police, officers arrived in the 100 block of Furnace St. around 8:40 a.m.

Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to the face.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release, multiple people were interviewed by detectives.

Police say another 17-year-old has been charged with tampering with evidence with a gun specification.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The juvenile is being held at the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Home.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.