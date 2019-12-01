16-year-old girl shot, killed while stepping off Philadelphia bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJW) — A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed while stepping off a bus in Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

According to WCAU, Robert Jamieson, 41, opened fire on a public bus near North 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. while passengers exited.

One passenger managed to dodge several bullets before the 16-year-old girl was struck in her left shoulder.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where she died shortly after.

The girl had been shopping and was heading home. Police reportedly found her shopping bags scattered on the ground where she fell after being shot.

Jamieson was charged with murder, as well as reckless endangerment and various gun crimes, including illegal possession, according to the news outlet.